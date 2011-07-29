La. police target money for drug fight

By Nate Monroe

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are making an effort to crack down on drug trafficking in the city.

The City Council approved a grant application Tuesday requesting $25,000 from the federal government that would be used to buy surveillance equipment and cover overtime costs for police officers tracking street-level drug sales.

Police Chief Scott Silverii said the money and manpower would be used in conjunction with the two undercover officers assigned to work with the department’s narcotics unit.

