Mass. K-9 receives ballistic vest through grant

By Dave Rogers

The Daily News of Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Epic, the city’s furriest police officer, recently received a little added protection in the shape of a bulletproof vest and medical kit, courtesy of a charitable group that looks out for K-9 units across the state.

In January, Epic made history when he became the Newburyport Police Department’s first officer with four legs. The first shift of the department’s K-9 unit marked the culmination of many months of training and a great deal of generosity to fund the program for several years at least.

But funding didn’t cover protective wear and other necessities. That’s where Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog enters the story.

For 15 years, the Walpole-based group has equipped police dogs with ballistic vests that typically are too expensive (between $1,000 and $2,400) for local police departments to fund. Vest-A-Dog also provides medical kits, other essential equipment and training free of charge.

Epic’s partner and trainer, Eric Marshall, said that while he and Epic were training at the Boston K-9 Academy in Jamaica Plain last fall, he was approached by someone from Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog who encouraged him to apply for a grant.

In addition to a bulletproof vest, Marshall received a medical kit containing gauze, tourniquets, saline solution, peroxide, splinting and a medical muzzle that allows Marshall to treat Epic if necessary.

“Hopefully everything I won’t need,” Marshall said.

Wearing a vest won’t be an around-the-clock activity for Epic considering how much they weigh and how hot Epic will get, especially during the summer months. During the warmest season of the year, Epic can realistically wear the vest for about 10 to 15 minutes before becoming overheated. Marshall said it more likely that Epic will don the vest only as appropriate circumstances arise.

Still, Epic has worn the vest a few times already, as Marshall hopes to quickly acclimate his partner to the experience. So far, the results have been good with Epic not resisting, according to Marshall.

Marshall thanked Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog for reaching out to him at the academy and providing Epic’s much-needed equipment.

“The outreach and support has been incredible. There are so many people who want to help, it’s humbling,” Marshall said.

As for how the K-9 program has been going since its January debut, Marshall said things are going well. Epic is undergoing constant training and over the last few months has acclimated to his role. Every day when Marshall gets ready for his shift, Epic seems to know that he too will soon be on duty.

In January, Marshall and Epic became the third greater Newburyport police department to have a K-9 unit, joining Amesbury’s team of Thomas Nichols and Achilles, and Richard Dellaria and Herc in Salisbury.

Funding for the program came from a bevy of sources, including a $25,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation, the statewide private organization known for its work developing programs so police departments can utilize trained dogs. Other donations came from the Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, the Elks Lodge 909, Mark Richey Woodworking and M.K. Benatti Jewelers.

Copyright 2016 The Daily News of Newburyport