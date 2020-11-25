Mass. PD awarded $25,000 in road safety grant

The Patch

By Brad Jones, Office of MA House Minority Leader

READING, Mass. — A total of $3.2 million in federal grant funding is being distributed by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to 161 municipal police departments across Massachusetts to help reduce vehicle crashes, injuries, losses of life, and the resulting economic costs. Reading police will use the grant money for traffic enforcement purposes, including conducting speed enforcement patrols and checkpoints.

“Driving at excessive speeds is often a contributing factor in many traffic accidents that result in fatalities,” said Representative Jones. “This grant funding will be put to good use by the Reading Police Department to help make the town’s roadways safer for motorists as well as pedestrians.”

Funds awarded under the NHTSA’s Municipal Road Safety Program help pay for local traffic enforcement campaigns such as Drive Sober, Click it or Ticket, and Distracted Driving initiatives. The money can also be used for equipment as well as for non-enforcement traffic safety activities.

Full story: Reading police department awarded $25,000 road safety grant