Md. departments receive $4M grant for 911 upgrades

By Pamela Wood

The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County will receive $4 million from the state to upgrade its 911 equipment, part of a national effort to allow operators to receive texts, photos and videos and to provide better locational data that can improve emergency responses by ensuring that callers are directed to the right dispatchers.

Jurisdictions across the state are getting the hardware needed to implement Next Generation 911, though officials caution it will be at least a few years before texting and other features are fully implemented for Maryland 911 operations.

Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard and Carroll counties have already received money for new 911 phones; Baltimore city’s phone upgrade is in the works.

