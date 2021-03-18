Neb. PD receives lifesaving equipment grant

By The Grand Island Independent

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Police Department is better equipped to keep all community members safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase 10 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and accessories, fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“We are committed to helping organizations, such as the Kearney Police Department, to continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Kearney is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“This grant award once again reinforces the incredible support we enjoy from our community and business partners. The equipment purchased through this grant will ensure an AED is available inside every on-duty police car 24/7, providing advanced lifesaving tools for our police officers and the community. When seconds can be the difference between life or death for those suffering cardiac arrest, these AEDs will have a direct impact on public safety in Kearney,” said Bryan D. Waugh, Kearney Chief of Police.

