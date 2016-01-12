Ohio police receive in-cruiser video cam grant

FOX 19

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police in this Hamilton County city announced Tuesday they finalized a $31,492.50 grant to establish an in-car video program for patrol vehicles.

They said they entered into this project with the goal of increasing transparency and documentation of officer-citizen encounters.

“These systems, in conjunction with our existing body camera program, will continue to hold our officers to high accountability standards, as well as assist in prosecutions,” police said in a prepared statement.

Full Story: Norwood police receive grant for in-cruiser video cams