Pa. Senator urges Biden to increase funds for police

By Joanne Bauer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) sent a letter to Vice President Joe Biden urging him to include increased funding for law enforcement in his violence reduction task force’s recommendations to President Obama.

The Vice President is poised to recommend to the President a variety of measures to reduce gun violence early next week. Senator Casey’s letter points to the success of the COPS program, Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne-JAG) program and the Bulletproof Vest Partnership program and urges additional investment.

“In the wake of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, our nation needs a comprehensive solution to tackle this kind of senseless violence, and that should include additional resources for law enforcement,” Senator Casey said.

