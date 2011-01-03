Pro quarterback announces Ohio K-9 Grant

The Giving Back Fund

PITTSBURGH, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Champion Quarterback and Findlay, OH native Ben Roethlisberger announced the ninth grant of the 2010 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The foundation will be distributing a grant to the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) Police Department in Cleveland, OH where the Steelers will play the Browns Sunday, January 2.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department will use the grant to purchase needed detection training supplies and protection equipment for the K-9 unit. The funds will help fill a void in the department left by the loss of Kubo, CMHA’s three-year-old police dog who died on September 27, 2010 during a training exercise.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is distributing grants to police and fire departments in Pittsburgh and in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers in the 2010 season. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments in the nine cities to submit proposals detailing their needs.

Chief of Police Andrés González said, “I want to thank the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for this very timely award. We will now be able to enhance our training program and purchase needed items and vests for our K-9 unit.”

CEO and Safety Directory George Phillips-Oliver added, “I appreciate the consideration given to us by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. This generous grant will significantly enhance our police department. It will be used to improve the K-9 unit.”

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation seeks to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA.

