Recovery Act Justice Assistance Grant Proposals Received

The deadline for submitting proposals under the Recovery Act Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) has passed.

OJP received 334 proposals for over $110 million in requested funding. Of those proposals, 19 were from state agencies requesting $18.6 million. $10.5 million is available for grants to local entities and $5.5 million is available for grants to state agencies.

Thank you to all who volunteered to review JAG proposals. We have set up 37 review groups with 180 reviewers. Review packages will be mailed by the end of the week.

Applicants will be notified of grant awards by September 4, 2009.

For more information: http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/BJA/index.html