Texas police receive grant for mobile video system

BARTONVILLE, Texas — A $24,875 donation from the CoServ Charitable Foundation will go a long way in helping set up a state-of-the-art video system for the Bartonville Police Department.

Officer Bobby Dowell, who wrote the grant application, explained the funds would purchase three L3 Mobile-Vision units which will have the capability of being expanded to include body cameras at some point. In addition, the equipment will last for a long time and help the department with chain-of-custody procedures for handling recorded evidence.

The system will be able to automatically download video from the patrol car as it rolls into the Bartonville Town Hall, Dowell explained, adding that if the car leaves for another call, the system will remember where it left off and download the remainder upon the car’s return.

