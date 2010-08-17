The Bureau of Justice Assistance relaunches NTTAC site

BJA is pleased to announce the re-launch of the National Training and Technical Assistance Center (NTTAC) website. Eligible recipients of training and technical assistance (TTA) services include law enforcement, courts, corrections, substance abuse and mental health service providers, justice information sharing professionals, crime prevention specialists, and tribal communities. Services focus on imparting information and skills that target the specific needs and evolving issues facing the criminal justice community.

One of the first enhancements is the new, automated TTA request form, which allows you to easily request assistance online. NTTAC provides many types of assistance, including:

- Research and information requests

- Office-based technical assistance

- Peer-to-peer visits

- Onsite studies and related services

- Focus and advisory group meetings

- Training and conference faculty

- Onsite training

- Distance learning training

- Curriculum development

- Training scholarships

- Web site assistance

- Document review

- Publication development

As we launch the new site, we want to hear about your needs and issues. You are invited to take a few minutes to complete a short feedback form located on the site; let us know what your training needs are and how we can better serve you.

As part of this new web site, we will feature monthly webinars on topics of interest to the criminal justice field. Webinars will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. eastern time. The first webinar will be held September 14 on the topic of grant writing. Please mark your calendar for this monthly series. New titles will be added to the schedule in the weeks ahead. You are invited to suggest titles or topics for the series on the feedback form located on the new web site.

Another important feature of the web site is easier access to BJA’s services and resources. Every few weeks, we will highlight a different BJA TTA provider. An online provider directory-complete with contact information and areas of expertise-is currently under development.

In addition, news, resources, and information will be added every week. We invite you to come back regularly for great information on NTTAC, BJA training, and other exciting developments in the criminal justice field.