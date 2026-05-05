Video: Calif. law enforcement officers trap street takeover bikers on Bay Bridge, seizing 80 vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO — More than 100 officers from the California Highway Patrol, the Oakland Police Department and the San Francisco Police Department took part in an operation that trapped street takeover participants on the Bay Bridge, KTLA reported.

The Oakland Police Department stated that dozens of suspects brought motorcycles and ATVs into San Leandro. They then moved through East Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco. After spending about 45 minutes in San Francisco, they returned to the Bay Bridge, KTLA reported.

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Oakland, San Francisco and CHP officers coordinated to form roadblocks on the bridge. Overhead footage shows riders weaving through traffic in an effort to escape on their vehicles, but being stuck between law enforcement with all exits blocked. Most abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers seized nearly 80 dirt bikes, made nine arrests and recovered two firearms, KTLA reported.

“This isn’t over,” OPD Interim Chief James Beere said at a Monday press conference. “If you made it away yesterday, just expect a knock at your door.”