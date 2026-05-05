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Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol

Video: Calif. law enforcement officers trap street takeover bikers on Bay Bridge, seizing 80 vehicles

More than 100 Oakland, San Francisco and CHP officers participated in the operation that trapped riders in between agencies on the bridge, leading to multiple arrests

May 05, 2026 12:19 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN FRANCISCO — More than 100 officers from the California Highway Patrol, the Oakland Police Department and the San Francisco Police Department took part in an operation that trapped street takeover participants on the Bay Bridge, KTLA reported.

The Oakland Police Department stated that dozens of suspects brought motorcycles and ATVs into San Leandro. They then moved through East Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco. After spending about 45 minutes in San Francisco, they returned to the Bay Bridge, KTLA reported.

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Oakland, San Francisco and CHP officers coordinated to form roadblocks on the bridge. Overhead footage shows riders weaving through traffic in an effort to escape on their vehicles, but being stuck between law enforcement with all exits blocked. Most abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot.

Law enforcement officers seized nearly 80 dirt bikes, made nine arrests and recovered two firearms, KTLA reported.

“This isn’t over,” OPD Interim Chief James Beere said at a Monday press conference. “If you made it away yesterday, just expect a knock at your door.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com