Wash. police use $150K grant for fighting DUIs

By Andy Matarrese

Columbian

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has received $150,000 from the state for combating driving under the influence, and residents will start seeing one of several ad campaigns with signs on the side of C-Tran buses starting in the next weeks, along with increased patrols.

The first of those enhanced patrol events — where there will be more cops out watching for impaired drivers — is Super Bowl Sunday.

Vancouver Police Lt. Steve Neal said the department applied for and will administer the grant, which will mostly go to paying for overtime hours for extra traffic patrols.

Full Story: Vancouver police receive $150,000 grant for fighting DUI