Md. sheriff’s office gets over $100K grant for new equipment

By Sherry Greenfield

Carroll County Times, Westminster, Md.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received approval for $104,850 in funding for new equipment intended to help its officers on the streets and in the county’s detention center.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners at their meeting Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of replacement cameras for the Carroll County Detention Center from Marathon Technology Services LLC, in the amount of $50,950.

Commissioners followed that with the unanimous approval of live-streaming equipment for the sheriff’s deputies in the amount of $53,900. The purchase, from Motorola Solutions, includes live-streaming capabilities that integrate with deputies’ body-worn and in-car cameras. This funding is coming from a state grant.

“This is just part of our ongoing project, our body-worn and in-car camera project,” Vicky McDonold, director of Administrative Services said. “Part of this is setting up our equipment so in the event of an incident we’d be able to, if we need to, take a look at real time with live stream from those cameras.”

Commissioners’ President Ken Kiler, who represents District 2, reiterated that the live-streaming equipment is funded through a state grant, adding that he has heard some people complain that commissioners “throw money” at the sheriff’s office.

“You guys get a lot of grants, and this is grant funded at no cost to the county,” Kiler said. “It’s grant funded, and it’s in the budget, which has been looked at pretty hard for the past six months.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin questioned whether live-streaming capabilities are part of a mandate handed down by the state or federal governments.

“While this isn’t mandated, it’s a great fit with what we’re doing,” McDonold said.

The sheriff’s office also received approval to purchase replacement cameras for the detention center. The funding is approved in the current budget.

“This is usually budgeted every year,” McDonold said. “We continually upgrade the equipment. Different cameras, different angles, all of that within the detention center.”

