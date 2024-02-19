Texas gives out $125M in grants for rural sheriff’s offices

By Joanna Putman

Police1

ODESSA, Texas — Texas has allotted $125 million to increase the salaries of rural sheriffs, deputies and prosecutors, the Texas Tribune reported.

The grants come from a $330 million pool set aside by state lawmakers to help rural law enforcement agencies recruit and retain officers, according to the report. Senate Bill 22, which passed last year, allows agencies in counties with less than 300,000 people to apply for state grants.

Nearly 95% of eligible sheriff’s offices applied to receive a state grant, according to the report. Agencies that receive the grants must first use them to reach salary minimums: $75,000 for sheriffs, $45,000 for deputies and $40,000 for jailers.

Chief Deputy Michael Lazcano of the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office says that the money will help departments, but it is not at the root of Texas agencies’ recruiting woes.

“For new recruits, it’s different,” Lazcano said. “It’s not very appealing anymore to the younger generation to come into law enforcement.”