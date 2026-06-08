TrueAllele Reliability Upheld in Over 50 Admissibility Challenges

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSBURGH — After considering challenges to its reliability, courts have admitted TrueAllele Casework evidence 51 times across 17 states and 5 federal courts, with nine appellate precedent decisions in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and at the federal level.

These admissibility challenges are important for using probabilistic genotyping (PG) in criminal cases with DNA evidence that can be difficult to interpret, including mixed, low-level, degraded, touch, familial, and previously inconclusive DNA evidence.

DNA evidence in criminal cases can support police, prosecution, or defense case theories with reliable results presented to courts. TrueAllele’s admissibility history provides a foundation for the reliability of PG results with “limited, complex, or unresolved” DNA evidence. TrueAllele has been used in homicide, sexual assault, gun crime, property crime, cold case, post-conviction matters, and other cases involving challenging DNA evidence. Its admissibility record shows that the technology is reliable in the court system and can be presented to the trier of fact at trial.

Those in the criminal justice system with difficult DNA evidence should not rule out “inconclusive” DNA data. Reliable computer interpretation can help to revive previously “unusable” DNA evidence.

TrueAllele’s admissibility record includes:

● 51 reliability challenges and admissions into evidence

● 17 states

● 5 federal courts

● 9 appellate precedent decisions

● Appellate precedent in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and at the federal level

About Cybergenetics

Cybergenetics develops TrueAllele technology for forensic DNA interpretation. To date, TrueAllele has assisted over 750 governmental, nonprofit, and private organizations, including police departments, prosecutors, defense attorneys, innocence groups, and forensic laboratories. Cybergenetics has supplied TrueAllele match results in over 1,500 case reports across 48 U.S. states, and over 200 state, local, federal, foreign, and private DNA laboratories have sent electronic DNA data to Cybergenetics for TrueAllele interpretation.

About TrueAllele

TrueAllele is a fully automated probabilistic genotyping system used to interpret complex, low-level, partial, and mixed DNA evidence. The system can help develop useful match information from DNA data that may be labeled inconclusive, not searchable, or uninterpretable under standard workflows.

Commitment to Transparency

Subject to access policies, Cybergenetics provides legal teams with executable TrueAllele software for independent case data analysis. For scientific transparency, the company provides confidential access to computer source code.