LTI and NSA Harness Partnership to Raise Awareness against Distracted Driving

Laser Technology, Inc., (LTI) is committed to saving lives on our highways by raising public awareness and developing effective enforcement tools that have been proven to deter habitual violators. To raise awareness for the fight against distracted driving, LTI and the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) are teaming up to host a webinar titled “Combating Distracted Driving: Implementing Policies and Procedures.” The webcast is geared to Sheriffs’ Departments, encouraging them to launch or intensify distracted driving enforcement to help catch the estimated 660,000 drivers are using cell phones or manipulating electronic devices while driving, according to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey.

Airing on July 15, 2014, at 10:00 a.m. MST, Edward Hutchison, NSA’s Traffic Safety Director will highlight best practices for launching and maintaining a successful anti-distracted driving campaign. Sergeant Shane Stewart will be guest speaking during the webinar to share what his office has implemented to reduce distracted driving behaviors and the results of these actions within Orange County.

LTI will highlight their most effective traffic safety equipment for observing distracted drivers and enforcing local laws. The LTI TruSpeed® Sxb with 7-power scope magnification can be used to clearly witness distractive driving while the new LaserSoft® SpeedCapture app saves photos for indisputable evidence. In addition, the LTI 20/20 TruCAM can capture video of reckless distracted driving behaviors for court-ready proof.

All attendees of the “Combating Distracted Driving: Implementing Policies and Procedures” webinar will be entered to win the complete TruSpeed Sxb and SpeedCapture app distracted driving enforcement system. For more information about LTI traffic safety equipment and to register for the webinar please visit www.lasertech.com/tsms/.