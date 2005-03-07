Damascus Announces the X5 V-FORCE Glove

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
March 07, 2005 10:15 AM

The most puncture resistant gloves in the market just got even better...

The NEW X5 design from Damascus offers complete finger tip puncture resistance to anyone desiring it, in a lightweight year-round design. The X5 V-FORCE glove features SuperFabric® brand material Puncture Resistant finger tips. Wear and compare!

Features include:

  • Complete finger and thumb tip coverage for protection in the highest risk areas using US Made SuperFabric® brand material: Puncture Plus™
  • Spandura® breathable backs.
  • Single layer of protection in palm patches provides up to 5 lbs of cut protection and abrasion resistance.
  • Thin silicone pattern applied to key areas on palm-side for superior grip on any hard surface, such as a baton.
  • Extremely flexible for the most comfortable puncture resistant gloves made.
  • Washable.
  • Sizes: xsm thru xxlg
  • MSRP: $35.00 pr.