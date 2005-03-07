Damascus Announces the X5 V-FORCE Glove

http://www.police1.com/ad/redirect.cfm?man=Damascus&goto_url=www.damascusgear.com/section/products/puncture_resistant/puncture_resistant.html The most puncture resistant gloves in the market just got even better...

The NEW X5 design from Damascus offers complete finger tip puncture resistance to anyone desiring it, in a lightweight year-round design. The X5 V-FORCE glove features SuperFabric® brand material Puncture Resistant finger tips. Wear and compare!

Features include: