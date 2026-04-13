Dashcam: Suspected DUI driver slams into cruiser as Fla. deputies dive out of the way

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage showing officers diving out of the way before a driver struck a cruiser.

The April 8 incident began when deputies stopped a driver. They were standing in front of a cruiser when they spotted a vehicle approaching at high speeds.

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Deputies dove out of the way as the driver slammed into the back of a cruiser.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers our deputies face during everyday tasks that most people might consider routine,” the sheriff’s office stated. “A simple traffic stop can turn into a life-threatening situation in an instant.”

The driver was charged with DUI, according to the release.