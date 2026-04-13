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Dashcam: Suspected DUI driver slams into cruiser as Fla. deputies dive out of the way

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers our deputies face during everyday tasks that most people might consider routine,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stated

April 13, 2026 04:54 PM • 
Joanna Putman

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage showing officers diving out of the way before a driver struck a cruiser.

The April 8 incident began when deputies stopped a driver. They were standing in front of a cruiser when they spotted a vehicle approaching at high speeds.

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Deputies dove out of the way as the driver slammed into the back of a cruiser.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers our deputies face during everyday tasks that most people might consider routine,” the sheriff’s office stated. “A simple traffic stop can turn into a life-threatening situation in an instant.”

The driver was charged with DUI, according to the release.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com