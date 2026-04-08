When police training turns deadly: Concussion risks and safety gaps

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Police training is designed to push limits — physically, mentally and emotionally. But when the culture of grit outpaces medical awareness and safeguards, the consequences can be irreversible. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley and fitness expert Traci Tauferner examine the risks embedded in high-intensity academy training, the gaps in concussion recognition and the responsibility leaders carry to protect recruits without compromising readiness.

From hydration and baseline testing to psychological support and instructor training, the episode delivers a practical look at how academies can better identify risk and intervene before a routine drill becomes a tragedy.

About our guest

Traci Tauferner is an athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist with extensive experience supporting law enforcement, military and public safety personnel. As the director of industrial and tactical medicine at Advanced Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, she works with agencies and municipalities to design and implement programs focused on injury prevention, performance optimization and recovery. Her approach blends clinical expertise with real-world operational demands, helping departments build healthier, more resilient workforces.

Connect with her:



Tune in to discover



Why concussion symptoms are often missed, minimized or misunderstood in academy settings

What warning signs should trigger an immediate stop in training scenarios

How hydration, sleep and nutrition directly impact performance and injury risk

Why psychological support is critical after a training injury — especially head trauma

What chiefs and training staff should evaluate now to prevent a similar tragedy

Key takeaways from this episode

Concussion symptoms must trigger immediate action: Headache, dizziness, nausea or fatigue are not minor issues in a training environment. Any combination of symptoms should prompt an immediate stop and medical evaluation.

Baseline testing strengthens decision-making: Pre-participation screenings — including concussion baselines — give agencies a reference point to assess injury and recovery more accurately.

Progressive training needs firm stop rules: While many academies use progressive overload effectively, clear, enforced stop protocols are critical when warning signs appear.

Hydration and recovery are performance fundamentals: Dehydration and fatigue can mimic or worsen serious conditions. Agencies should treat hydration, sleep and nutrition as core components of readiness.

Psychological support is part of injury recovery: Concussions and training injuries can carry mental health impacts, including anxiety and loss of confidence. Early support can improve recovery and return to duty outcomes.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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