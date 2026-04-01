Va. PD left with no remaining officers after town council votes to fire chief, sergeant

WEBER CITY, Va. — A police department has been left with no remaining officers after the town council voted to fire its chief and a sergeant, WJHL reported.

Two other officers were dismissed because the Weber City Police Department did not have the resources to train them, Mayor Justin Addington stated. He told WJHL that with the departures, the department has one sergeant remaining.

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That sergeant will be leaving the department on April 2.

“Well, actually, we have no officers,” Addington said. “We had the last officer, he resigned due to the circumstances that’s taken place.”

Details surrounding the investigation that led to the firing of the department’s chief have not been released, according to the report.

Addington stated that the city plans to rebuild the police department as it seeks to hire more officers. In the meantime, public safety services wil be provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the 2020 census, Weber City had a population of around 1,250.