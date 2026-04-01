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Va. PD left with no remaining officers after town council votes to fire chief, sergeant

The last remaining officer of the Weber City Police Department resigned after the chief and an officer were fired, and two others were dismissed due to lack of training resources

April 01, 2026 12:43 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WEBER CITY, Va. — A police department has been left with no remaining officers after the town council voted to fire its chief and a sergeant, WJHL reported.

Two other officers were dismissed because the Weber City Police Department did not have the resources to train them, Mayor Justin Addington stated. He told WJHL that with the departures, the department has one sergeant remaining.

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That sergeant will be leaving the department on April 2.

“Well, actually, we have no officers,” Addington said. “We had the last officer, he resigned due to the circumstances that’s taken place.”

Details surrounding the investigation that led to the firing of the department’s chief have not been released, according to the report.

Addington stated that the city plans to rebuild the police department as it seeks to hire more officers. In the meantime, public safety services wil be provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the 2020 census, Weber City had a population of around 1,250.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com