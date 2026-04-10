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Arrests and Sentencing

3 Fla. officers arrested in $33,000 overtime fraud investigation

Two current and one former Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers were arrested for allegedly submitting a combined 440 hours of traffic enforcement overtime hours they did not work

April 10, 2026 11:45 AM • 
Joanna Putman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced in a press conference the arrests of two current officers and one former officer in a case of allegedly falsified timesheets.

Sergeant Michael Rourke, Officer Christopher Sosa and former officer Dylan Bostick are accused of fraudulently submitting overtime traffic assignments they did not work, Waters stated.

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The arrests come following an investigation into former officer Christian Madsen, who is accused of falsely claiming $14,000 of overtime. Waters said the cases were unrelated to Madsen’s, but investigators uncovered the alleged fraud during the follow-up investigation into Madsen.

Rourke, Sosa and Bostick were charged with grand theft, organized fraud and official misconduct, all third-degree felonies. In all, the three are accused of falsely claiming to have worked nearly 450 hours, resulting in an unjust enrichment of more than $33,000, Waters said.

“You’re probably going to get tired of hearing me saying it that no one’s above the law,” Waters said. “And if investigators find that there’s probable cause to support a criminal allegation of JSO misconduct by an employee after a comprehensive investigation, we will hold them accountable. We will arrest them and we will bring them before the justice system.”

Waters stated that Rourke, Sosa and Bostick did not appear to be working in coordination to commit fraud. He also stated that their supervisor did not appear to be a part of the criminal activity.

In March, all three officers were suspended from their positions. Bostick resigned, Waters said.

Since some of the money used to hire officers for overtime traffic enforcement shifts came from Florida Department of Transportation grants, that funding will need to be reimbursed, Waters stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com