3 Fla. officers arrested in $33,000 overtime fraud investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced in a press conference the arrests of two current officers and one former officer in a case of allegedly falsified timesheets.

Sergeant Michael Rourke, Officer Christopher Sosa and former officer Dylan Bostick are accused of fraudulently submitting overtime traffic assignments they did not work, Waters stated.

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The arrests come following an investigation into former officer Christian Madsen, who is accused of falsely claiming $14,000 of overtime. Waters said the cases were unrelated to Madsen’s, but investigators uncovered the alleged fraud during the follow-up investigation into Madsen.

Rourke, Sosa and Bostick were charged with grand theft, organized fraud and official misconduct, all third-degree felonies. In all, the three are accused of falsely claiming to have worked nearly 450 hours, resulting in an unjust enrichment of more than $33,000, Waters said.

“You’re probably going to get tired of hearing me saying it that no one’s above the law,” Waters said. “And if investigators find that there’s probable cause to support a criminal allegation of JSO misconduct by an employee after a comprehensive investigation, we will hold them accountable. We will arrest them and we will bring them before the justice system.”

Waters stated that Rourke, Sosa and Bostick did not appear to be working in coordination to commit fraud. He also stated that their supervisor did not appear to be a part of the criminal activity.

In March, all three officers were suspended from their positions. Bostick resigned, Waters said.

Since some of the money used to hire officers for overtime traffic enforcement shifts came from Florida Department of Transportation grants, that funding will need to be reimbursed, Waters stated.