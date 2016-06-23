Lenco Armored Vehicles Set Even Higher Standards for Safety and Security in the First Responder Community

Please stop by the National Sheriff’s Association (Minneapolis, MN) booth number 1136 www.nsaconference.org June 28-29.

Lenco will be proudly displaying our all new taller and longer BearCat EXT with our MedEvac Advanced Life Support package.

These new Lenco capabilities are setting even higher standards for safety and security in the First Responder Community.

Lenco reps attending National Sheriff’s will be Tech Support and Warranty Manager Steve Mix and retired Massachusetts State Trooper Cary Maroni.