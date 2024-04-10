Recon launches new Police Interceptor E-Bike & Training Center

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Recon Power Bikes announces the release of their all-new Police Interceptor E-Bike for Law Enforcement.

The Interceptor features a 750-1,000-watt heavy duty mid-drive motor powered by a 48-volt 21Ah Panasonic battery pack. The nine speed Shimano drive train is paired with a throttle and five levels of pedal assist. The Bike can be configured to meet any standard U.S. E-Bike class with the option for custom programming.

A standard speed of 28 mph paired with a range of 60+ miles between charges, gives law enforcement both ample power and an extended range. Components include four piston hydraulic brakes, a “smart” color LCD, and four-inch tires with molded-in puncture protection.

The new Interceptor has been certified to the ANSI/CAN/UL2849 Standard for Safety & Electrical Systems for E-Bikes and UL 2271 for batteries used in light electric vehicles (LEV).

The Interceptor is also compatible with several law enforcement signal packages powered by the main battery. The Mpower LED package features a tri-color programmable silicone gel design with “Scene Lighting.” In addition, the Bike features a handlebar mounted rocker switch that can toggle between headlight, taillight, strobes, cruise, and scene lighting.

This Summer, Recon is excited to announce the opening of the “first” Law Enforcement E-Bike Training Center in the world, in conjunction with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, on two hundred plus acres in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“The Recon Team is honored to serve the men & woman in Law Enforcement and looks forward to continually providing high quality, technologically superior products to assist them in their duties,” said Jeff Fuze, president of Recon.

