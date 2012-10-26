Ky. police get grants for body armor

Surfky.com News

CADIZ, Ky. – The Cadiz Police Department has been awarded two grants totaling $8,550 to purchase new body armor.

CPD Chief Hollis Alexander said the grant will allow the department to equip every officer with a new body armor vest.

“It’s been a while since our department had new body armor, and this grant will allow us to purchase new vests for each officer,” said CPD Chief Hollis Alexander. “Most of the armor being worn by our officers is approaching the end of their guaranteed shelf life, and this grant allows us to purchase new ones.”

