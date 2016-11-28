Seized weapons sale fund $100K in Ky. police grants

By Justin Sayers

The Courier-Journal

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that its latest sale of confiscated weapons generated roughly $100,000 in grants to purchase supplies for law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The department awarded 26 grants worth a total of $104,392 that will be used to purchase body armor vests, service weapons, ammunition and Tasers for budget-strapped law enforcement agencies, according to a news release.

The largest grant this cycle was awarded to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, which received 21 body armor vests worth at total of $13,965, according to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s website. The grants paid for a total of 85 body armor vests, 79 weapons and 10 Tasers.

