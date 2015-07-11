Armor Express Launches Strategic Partnership

Central Lake Armor Express (DBA Armor Express), has finalized a financial and strategic agreement with Generations Management (“Generations”), a local family office based in Traverse City, Michigan – backed by Spanos Barber Jesse & Co. (“SBJ”), a San Francisco Bay Area and Dallas based private investment firm.

“Armor Express is a company consisting of an incredible talent pool of people who are dedicated to providing life saving equipment to law enforcement, military, and public safety personnel worldwide” said Matt Davis, Founder & CEO of Armor Express. “This incredible partnership will only aid us in our ongoing pursuit of securing the safety of these heroes for years to come. As an industry leader in ballistic armor and protective solutions, we are well positioned to continue expanding the business while delivering the highest quality products to our customers.”

Headquartered in Central Lake, Michigan, Armor Express designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a full line of high performance hard and soft body armor, helmets and other accessories for law enforcement, military, correctional and other tactical personnel. The brand is built on over 40 years of heritage and has a reputation for superior performance, comfort and service with its customers and network of distributors.

“Armor Express has a tremendous opportunity to leverage its unmatched brand heritage to continue growing across all of its channels of distribution while delivering these critical products that protect the people who protect us”, said Tom Barber, Managing Director at SBJ. “We are excited to partner with Matt Davis, the Armor Express team and Generations Management at this important inflection point for the Company.”

Keith Neilson, Principal at Generations Management, added, “This investment is particularly meaningful to us, as we have followed the Company’s success for many years, and are proud to participate in an acquisition that will keep manufacturing jobs in Northern Michigan.”

As an industry innovator for over a decade, Armor Express has grown considerably in both market share and as an employer in Michigan. “I am confident that as I continue my role as CEO of Armor Express we will sustain our rapid growth as a company, helping to reestablish Michigan as a strong employer, and as a major manufacturing force in the country” said Davis.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Armor Express during the recapitalization process.

About Armor Express

With headquarters in Central Lake, MI and a nationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”) is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and developer of concealable and tactical hard and soft body armor and accessories. The Company’s uncompromising focus on protection, comfort, and service is recognized across the industry and Armor Express vests are worn by leading state and government law enforcement agencies as well as every division of the U.S. military. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.

About Generations Management

Generations Management is a traditional single family office with varied interests including oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, venture capital, private equity, securities and futures trading and real estate. Generations seeks to combine capital with proven management teams who have the vision, expertise and commitment to successfully grow businesses. For more information, please visit www.generationsmgmt.com.

About Spanos Barber Jesse & Co.

Spanos Barber Jesse & Co. (“SBJ”) is a private investment firm with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Dallas that invests in lower middle-market consumer, business services and healthcare services companies. SBJ has the flexibility to invest equity or debt in control or non-control situations to finance buyouts, recapitalizations, acquisitions and growth. Founded by a team of professionals with over 60 years of experience growing companies as investors, executives and advisors, SBJ draws on the operating experience and domain expertise of its team to support the strategic goals of its partner companies. For more information, please visit www.sbjcap.com.