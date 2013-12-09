Body Armor Outlet/Granite State Police Supply moves from Windham NH to Salem NH

Salem, NH – Body Armor Outlet, located at 26 Ermer Road in Salem NH will be having its’ open house on December 13th 2013. The business is now open to the public.

Body Armor Outlet has moved to the previous location of ‘Lighting 101’ on Route 111 in Salem NH. Moving from the much smaller facility in Windham NH has been a large achievement for the company that started in a dorm room less than 7 years ago. The building at 26 Ermer Road has been renovated to showcase the largest Public Safety retailer in the state. It boasts over 6000 square feet of merchandise dedicated to public safety. While your average Joe was never turned away, the company has opened its doors to the general public with its President Raymond L. Bellia stating, “Your average citizen is becoming more in tune with the tactical market and it’s just a cool factor.”

The company remains to consider itself an online retailer however it is clear that they have solidified themselves as a local brick and mortar. During the open house all staff will be on hand to offer tours of the facility, share future growth plans and the goals for maximizing the potential of the Salem, NH property.

Body Armor Outlet started as an online based retailer of only body armor and grew to serve the local police force as Granite State Police Supply. Today they have an amazing presence online serving Public Safety Professionals nationwide. Their local presence is not limited to selling their goods locally, but also giving back and getting involved. They are excited to be part of the Salem NH community and to launch this successful relationship they have paired up with a local Salem NH charity to donate toys to Military families in need. They hope to raise well over 100 toys this holiday season. For every sale during the open house Body Armor Outlet will be donating a toy.

For more information, visit us at www.bodyarmoroutlet.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bodyarmoroutlet

