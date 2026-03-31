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Calif. city expands rules to allow code enforcement officers to enter porches, driveways without warrant

The Fresno City Council changed city law to allow officers to enter areas of private property considered public without a warrant for code enforcement purposes

March 31, 2026 09:53 AM
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Fresno Police Department

By Erik Galicia
The Fresno Bee

FRESNO — The Fresno City Council on Thursday voted to change city law to allow .

Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz previously told The Fresno Bee officers will still seek consent or warrants as required by the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects people against unreasonable searches and seizures. But he added that the Fourth Amendment doesn’t require warrants “to go to someone’s front door.”

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Community members who spoke during Thursday’s council meeting said they were concerned the change makes it easier for officers to convince residents to waive their rights against unwarranted searches. City officials called it a “common sense” move that is intended to crack down on “slumlords” who repeatedly violate housing standards and have been able to use the city’s own laws to avoid inspections and penalties.

District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias said during the meeting that the change will allow code enforcement officers, who respond to community complaints about substandard properties, to inspect buildings from the outside and determine next steps.

“The vast majority of these buildings are within neighborhoods where kids play,” he said. “We have an obligation to be able to conduct an inspection.”

The council’s decision stems from a Fresno County judge’s ruling in January that a code enforcement official inspecting a rental property violated the city’s own Municipal Code when he entered the property without consent or a warrant. Fresno residents had complained about the property and the city found serious violations, including evidence of an insect infestation. But the judge ordered the city to abandon fines against the owners for problems for uncorrected violations.

Janz said the judge’s ruling interpreted the city’s Municipal Code as requiring officers to have a warrant even to conduct visual inspections of property. He called it a “loophole” that landlords have been able to take advantage of.

“The Municipal Code has created a standard that is in excess of what the Fourth Amendment would require,” Janz said during the meeting.

He said he wants residents to “rest assured” because code enforcement officers “understand that they need to have either consent or a warrant to enter private residences.” He said he’s also spoken to Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto about the new law.

“Her officers will continue to follow the law as it applies to the Fourth Amendment,” he said.

How should cities balance enforcing housing standards with protecting residents’ Fourth Amendment rights?



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