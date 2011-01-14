GH Armor Systems Introduces Comprehensive Line of NIJ 06 Body Armor

DOVER, Tennessee - GH Armor Systems®, a leading provider of advanced armor solutions, today announced its comprehensive offering of certified NIJ 06 body armor, designed to set the industry standard for comfort, quality, and performance.

Precision engineered to provide maximum wearability and protection in the most demanding situations, the new GH Armor Systems® NIJ 06 ballistic offering includes three series of concealable body armor to address the different needs of law enforcement and military professionals. Driven to deliver advanced solutions based on comfort, protection, wearability, and affordability, the GH Armor Systems® line of custom-fitted armor includes:

• GH HeliX, one of the lightest and most flexible NIJ 06 Level II solutions on the market.

• GH LiteX, providing extreme comfort at an affordable price. Available in Levels II and IIIA. Special threat tested for protection against advanced threats beyond NIJ 06 standards.

• GH ProX, a value offering that combines NIJ 06 levels of protection and reasonable cost. Engineered from 100 percent, high-tenacity aramid laminate and available in Levels IIA, II and IIIA.

“Our comprehensive line of NIJ 06 body armor has been developed to preserve comfort and wearability while adhering to the rigorous NIJ 06 test protocol,” said Chris Grado, National Sales Manager..

The new GH Armor Systems® NIJ 06 product line also includes models specifically engineered and designed for female law enforcement professionals – by women, for women. The new female offering includes the LiteX II ballistic package that has been engineered and certified in its new female contoured design. To address the crucial design aspects that are necessary to provide a comfortable vest to female wearers, GH Armor Systems® assembled a team of female designers with combined industry experience of more than 50 years designing comfortable, ergonomic solutions. The new female contoured design incorporates an extensive range of sizes, patterns and shapes to provide a vest that is customized offer a unique fit to satisfy all shapes and sizes.

“An ergonomic design that allows for a wide range of customization is crucial to developing a vest for female professionals that provides comfort and wearability during their long working hours under demanding conditions. GH Armor Systems® has assembled a team that understands the needs of women and has engineered an innovative design that provides a new solution to the old problem of uncomfortable female armor,” commented Chris Grado.

All GH Armor Systems’ vests are designed and manufactured with high-quality, durable fabrics featuring its patented ProTectTM internal ballistic desiccant system for moisture management.

To view the complete line of GH Armor Systems® NIJ 06 ballistic solutions, visit Booth #20070 at the 2011 SHOT Show, Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18-21, 2011.

About GH Armor Systems®

GH Armor Systems® is a brand of Pacific Safety Products (TSX VENTURE: PSP), a North American armor solutions company with operations in Dover, Tennessee and Arnprior, Ontario. The company is an established industry leader in the design, production, sale, and support of high-performance, high-quality armor solutions for federal, state, and local law enforcement, and private security professionals. With over 25 years of research, development, and industry experience, GH Armor Systems® offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced armor solutions that include body armor designed for superior comfort and protection against ballistic and stab threats. These products are precision engineered to meet the highest industry standards for quality, reliability, and safety. For more information about GH Armor Systems®, visit http://www.gharmorsystems.com.

Contact GH Armor Systems at (866) 920-5940 or info@gharmorsystems.com