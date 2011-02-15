GH Armor Systems Releases the TalonX II/2 - NIJ 06 Multi-Threat Armor

GH Armor Systems® Introduces Industry’s Lightest NIJ 06 Certified Multi-Threat Body Armor

GH Armor Systems®, a brand of Pacific Safety Products Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PSP) and a leading manufacturer of advanced armor solutions, announced today that it has released the TalonX, an innovative multi-threat package that meets both NIJ Standard-0101.06 and 0115.00 for combined ballistic and spike resistance. The TalonX is currently the lightest multi-threat package certified to the NIJ 06 standard, providing advanced protection for multiple threats while offering enhanced comfort and wearability previously unavailable to law enforcement and military professionals.

The TalonX II/2 (NIJ Model MT2-S2XPL) joins GH Armor Systems’ comprehensive line of NIJ Standard-0101.06 certified body armor that is engineered to create the new industry standard for comfort, quality and performance. In addition to offering Level II ballistic protection, the TalonX also meets Spike 2 stab resistance benchmarks under NIJ Standard-0115.00. The hybrid construction of 100% Kevlar® materials provides exceptional protection and reliability while offering a level of comfort that is unmatched by other multi-threat packages in both weight and flexibility.

“The TalonX was designed to protect against both ballistic and spike threats, but not at the expense of wearability,” said Chris Grado, National Sales Manager. “While dual protection is required by many of our customers, we understand a vest that is not wearable is not functional. That’s why we focused on delivering the lightest solution available – to provide our users with comprehensive protection that is necessary in the most demanding environments, but in a package that is comfortable and not punitive over a long shift or deployment.”

GH Armor Systems® body armor is eligible for DOJ Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) funding and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001: 2008 standards. All NIJ 06 packages include GH Armor Systems’ patented ProTect™ internal ballistic desiccant system for moisture management.

For more information, contact GH Customer Service at (866) 920-5940 or info@gharmorsystems.com.

About GH Armor Systems®

GH Armor Systems® is a brand of Pacific Safety Products Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PSP), a North American armor solutions company with operations in Dover, Tennessee and Arnprior, Ontario. The company is an established industry leader in the design, production, sale, and support of high-performance, high-quality armor solutions for federal, state, and local law enforcement, and private security professionals. With over 25 years of research, development, and industry experience, GH Armor Systems® offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced armor solutions that include body armor designed for superior comfort and protection against ballistic and stab threats. These products are precision engineered to meet the highest industry standards for quality, reliability, and safety.