New episode of award-winning cable network TV series to feature Angel Armor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - In partnership with Innovations with Ed Begley Jr., Angel Armor is proud to announce that the revolutionary armor manufacturer will be featured in an upcoming episode, airing Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 5:00 pm ET on FOX Business.

Innovations is an award-winning television series hosted by actor, director and environmentalist, Ed Begley Jr., and is dedicated to bringing viewers the most up-to-date, cutting edge information across a vast array of industries. From health and wellness to global business, renewable energy and more, Innovations features practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike. In this segment, viewers will learn about the latest advances in technology as it relates to defense and protection.

https://vimeo.com/211582817

“Inspired by the skill, strength, honor and iron will of the people who serve our country, Angel Armor is on a mission to defend life from threat with revolutionary ballistic solutions so that individuals may live to their fullest potential,” said Ken Sawyer, Producer for the series. “We look forward to exploring this topic.”

Angel Armor designs and manufacturers ballistic armor solutions at a higher level, and the way the company fulfills this calling is what makes them unique.

“Everything we do is elevated at a higher level — our proprietary design and manufacturing processes, our customer service and our rigorous testing processes exceeding industry standards are a few qualities that distinguish us in the industry,” said Josh Richardson, Co-Founder of Angel Armor. “We are excited to be featured on Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. and look forward to spreading our message and mission nation-wide through this award-winning series.”

Tune in on Saturday to learn more about Angel Armor and experience Protection at a Higher Level™.

ABOUT ANGEL ARMOR

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary designs, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor’s products range from on-body to vehicle, to concealable and structural with protective capabilities spanning from handgun to rifle threats. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those they serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT INNOVATIONS & DMG PRODUCTIONS

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on. For more information, visit innovationstelevision.com or contact Ken Sawyer at (866) 496-4065 x810 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTVSeries.com.