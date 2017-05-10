The ride to national police week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - For the 3rd consecutive year, Angel Armor is truly honored to support the Police Unity Tour – a national bicycle ride that honors the lives of police officers who have died in the line of duty. What started as a grassroots initiative with 18 riders in 1997 has grown into a thriving organization with nine chapters and thousands of members.

Commemorating Our Heroes

The bike tour begins on May 9, when more than 2,200 people will cycle together on a four-day fundraising journey. Supporters will ride from New Jersey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. in an act of support and solidarity for America’s fallen officers.

The Police Unity Tour is a precursor to National Police Week, which draws more than 25,000 people to Washington DC for a series of events designed to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate price in the name of protecting and serving the public. A memorial service, candlelight vigil and other events are slated to take place throughout National Police Week, which will be held May 15 – May 21, 2017 in our nation’s capital.

Cycling in Remembrance of Officer Swasey

Angel Armor is sponsoring Police Unity Tour participant Officer Laura Knudsen who is riding on behalf of Officer Garrett Swasey. Officer swasey was killed in the line of duty by an active shooter at the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic in November 2015. There are eight officers from Northern Colorado, Angel Armor’s backyard, who will join Officer Knudsen on her tour this year under Chapter 7.

The Police Unity Tour raises both funds and awareness on behalf of our nation’s ultimate heroes. In 2016, the tour was able to donate $2.5 million to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. To date, the organization has donated over $20 million to the fund. Tour proceeds provide benevolent help to the families of fallen officers.

We could not be more proud to stand alongside our nation’s heroic Law Enforcement Officers and the people who love them. If you would like to show your support, you can make a donation to the Police Unity Tour or the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural.