Adopting body cameras without a big-city budget

Rural and small-town agencies differ from major metropolitan departments in many ways, from staffing levels and budgets to training and technology opportunities. But no matter how many sworn officers there are at any given agency, one constant remains — crime still happens.

In fact, data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that between 2020 and 2023, a higher number of robberies, aggravated assaults and sexual assaults were reported in rural communities compared to suburban and urban areas. These incidents require the same level of investigation and reporting no matter an agency’s size. Without efficient and thorough documentation, case closure rates and public trust both decrease.

To help ensure situations are reported accurately, many larger agencies have turned to body cameras. Rather than relying on officer memory when it comes time to write a report, these devices provide an irrefutable record of a situation. Body cameras help improve officer accountability, provide transparency to members of the community and even boost officer safety through real-time situational awareness.

For many larger departments, this technology is a must, but rural and small-town departments with smaller budgets and limited staff often view body camera technology as something that would be nice and seems out of reach.

Unfortunately, the challenges departments without body cameras face aren’t going away any time soon — and waiting to adopt the technology comes with a cost. Many communities, regardless of size, expect officers to have video footage to substantiate critical incidents. When situations have the potential to become a “he said, she said,” departments face legal liability and case defensibility becomes more difficult.

The barriers holding agencies back

While a small-town or rural agency might be completely invested in the idea of adopting body cameras, the reality of implementing such a program is often daunting. Many body camera manufacturers offer solutions that are out of reach for smaller budgets, both when it comes to the physical cameras themselves as well as the required evidence management components. Expensive software options may be ideal for larger departments, but too many bells and whistles become prohibitive for an agency with only a few dozen officers.

Beyond cost alone, platforms with extensive evidence management options can require dedicated IT personnel — extra bodies smaller agencies typically don’t have. When officers are already spread thin due to short staffing or having to accommodate vacation requests, they don’t have the time to oversee a complex body camera program as well.

Officer buy-in is a critical component that also often stands in the way of technology adoption by smaller agencies. Taking the extra time to learn how to offload video footage and manage it within a new software platform can feel overwhelming and may be avoided altogether. Body camera programs that aren’t user-friendly won’t be embraced by officers and can ultimately make the investment feel like a waste.

From implementation to everyday confidence

Despite the challenges that sometimes come with program adoption, many rural and small-town agencies have been able to implement the technology thanks to solutions from Coreforce. Rather than provide BODYWORN devices and software designed for larger agencies, Coreforce’s offerings are tailored to those with smaller budgets and limited staff.

Nestled along the Lake Michigan shore, the Long Beach Police Department in Long Beach, Indiana, is one such success story. The agency employs five full-time officers, six reserves and nine part-time deputies, and is led by Chief Marshal Mark Swistek.

While LBPD was already using Coreforce BODYWORN cameras when Swistek joined the department in 2021, he was familiar with the company’s solutions from his previous role as chief of police at the Michigan City Police Department. In Long Beach, BODYWORN cameras have become an essential part of his officers’ gear.

“Once the technology was used in the field, the officers started using it,” he said. “They started to find that their convictions were a lot easier in court. There are fewer false allegations against the officers for either use of force or other misconduct because they have the BODYWORN camera to back up their actions. If a camera is having issues, they’re coming to us to get it fixed so they aren’t out in the field unprotected.”

Swistek says Coreforce’s BODYWORN cameras are easy for officers to use in the field, and the software allows for automated offload and easy categorization after a call to make sure the footage is saved correctly for reporting or if needed down the line for court. As a very small agency, LBPD found it easy to manage the technical aspects of a body camera program thanks to the intuitive software features and cloud-based storage.

“Our sergeant is assigned to oversee that piece of technology for us,” Swistek said. “Maybe once per week or every other week, he’ll dive into it, make sure the officers are categorizing the footage and make sure all the equipment is running correctly. We have both the BODYWORN and the in-car video cameras — both are vital because sometimes individuals make knee-jerk confessions in the back seat.”

Putting policy and feedback before purchasing

Many communities support officers using body cameras, but citizens also like to know that departments have specific policies in place for how the technology is used. Likewise, officers need to be clear about body camera dos and don’ts to ensure footage is admissible if required. Before investing in any body camera program, agencies need to develop their policies around the use of the devices.

“We mirrored our policy after some of the larger agencies around us,” said Swistek. “I also utilized the International Association of Chiefs of Police to get some model policies from their library that we used to piece things together and make sure we had a policy that worked for the officers, protected the town and the agency from any type of liability, and then we put down the guidelines for the officers to use when having this technology out in the field.”

Although LBPD was already using Coreforce’s BODYWORN cameras when Swistek arrived, the company’s contract came up for renewal in 2025. He spoke with officers about how the technology had been working for them and ultimately decided to continue the already-positive partnership with Coreforce.

“I think it’s important that any agency’s administration look into the technology that’s available on the market and get feedback from the officers who use it each and every day,” he said. “I want to hear from the boots on the ground and make sure I do research before making a final decision.”

A body camera program that grows with you

Adopting a body camera program doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor for small-town and rural agencies, as Coreforce’s solutions are designed to scale as needed. Departments can invest in a few cameras initially and gradually expand their programs as funds become available.

Many agencies rely on grant funding when it comes to purchasing the devices, allowing them to implement the much-needed equipment without affecting other areas of their budget.

The Long Beach Police Department, like many other small-town agencies across the country, has come to rely on their BODYWORN cameras, ensuring they have them operating during every call no matter how routine an incident might seem.

“It’s important we have this technology to back up our work,” said Swistek. “With Coreforce, we couldn’t be happier.”

Visit Coreforce for more information.