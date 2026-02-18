Deshler Police Department implements ARSENAL body-worn camera program with 10-8 video

PRESS RELEASE

DESHLER, Ohio — The Deshler Police Department has implemented a new body-worn camera program utilizing ARSENAL CORE systems from 10-8 Video, enhancing documentation capabilities for officer interactions and daily patrol activity.

The department’s deployment includes ARSENAL MK2 body-worn cameras featuring 128GB internal storage, hot-swappable batteries, and multiple mounting configurations designed to accommodate uniform variations and operational needs. Each unit is equipped for wireless activation, allowing future integration with in-car systems to support coordinated recording during critical incidents.

The body-worn cameras are supported by lifetime software licensing and agency-controlled management tools, giving the department long-term flexibility without mandatory subscription commitments.

“Body-worn cameras have to function reliably in unpredictable environments,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Departments need equipment that is durable, easy to manage, and capable of producing clear evidence when it matters most.”

The Deshler Police Department’s adoption of the ARSENAL platform reflects a broader movement among smaller agencies toward scalable video programs that balance transparency expectations with operational practicality.

By implementing a structured body-worn program with integrated charging and evidence workflows, the department strengthens its ability to maintain consistent documentation standards while preserving control over its digital evidence.