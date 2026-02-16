BWC: Suspected bank robber points replica gun at Calif. officers before fatal OIS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man suspected of robbing a bank.

The Jan. 29 incident unfolded when the Sacramento Police Department received a report of a bank robbery in progress. The release included surveillance footage from the bank, showing a teller handing over a drawer of cash to the suspect.

Body camera video from a responding officer shows witnesses describing the suspect and where he went, telling the officer the suspect had a gun.

Dash and body camera footage shows officers locating the suspect running away on foot, pulling what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. Officers issued instructions for the man to drop the gun, but he did not comply.

The man can be seen pointing the gun at officers, prompting them to fire shots.

Officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until the fire department arrived at the scene, according to the release. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The gun the man was using was later found to be a replica.