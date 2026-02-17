REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man lures Wash. officers with fake 911 call, slashes one across the face in knife ambush

Video shows the suspect speaking with Bellevue officers before producing a knife and slashing one in the face; when the officer fell, the man tried to stab him in the back

February 17, 2026 10:41 AM • 
Joanna Putman

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Newly released video shows a man ambushing Bellevue police officers with a knife after allegedly luring them to a transit center with a false 911 call, KOMO reported.

Prosecutors say the suspect called 911 on Dec. 12, 2025, reporting a domestic violence dispute at the Bellevue Transit Center. Two officers responded within minutes and contacted the suspect at the scene.

Body camera footage shows the suspect speaking with officers before pulling a knife from his jacket pocket and charging at them. Police say he slashed one officer across the face and stabbed him twice in the back after the officer fell to the ground.

A second officer fired three shots, striking the suspect. He survived and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

The injured officer was also transported to Harborview with a significant facial laceration.

The suspect was later released from the hospital and booked into the King County Jail on $5 million bail. He is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, both with deadly weapon enhancements, which carry mandatory prison time if convicted.

Prosecutors said the attack was deliberate, noting the suspect allegedly made the false 911 call to draw officers to the location.

Court records show the suspect had prior contact with Bellevue police, including a September 2025 arrest related to threats made during a dispute with a security guard, according to the report. He had also recently attempted to file a complaint against an officer.

The suspect is currently awaiting a competency evaluation.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023.