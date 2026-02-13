REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man runs at Nev. officers swinging tow chain before fatal OIS

The situation escalated after Reno Police officers instructed the man to drop a pocket knife they knew him to carry from previous interactions

February 13, 2026 12:55 PM • 
Joanna Putman

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and an officer injured, My News 4.

Officers responded to the Wells Avenue bridge around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 following multiple 911 calls regarding the welfare of a man walking along the roadside. The incident began as a welfare check and escalated after a prolonged interaction, according to the report.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Bodycam footage shows officers speaking with the suspect for over 20 minutes, urging him to move away from the bridge’s edge. Police said the suspect, who was known to carry a pocket knife, refused repeated commands to disarm.

The man told officers that if they approached him or came up behind him, it would be “bad news” for them.

He eventually lunged toward officers with his hands in his pockets, then pulled out a metal tow-style chain and charged. Officers opened fire, striking the man multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.

One officer was struck by a bullet during the incident but was protected by a ballistic vest and later released from the hospital, according to the report.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as is standard protocol.

Trending
Seattle Police-Capitol Insurrection
Legal
Seattle reaches $29M settlement with family of woman struck and killed by officer en route to emergency call
Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle officer who was driving up to 74 mph as he responded to a drug overdose call; he had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections
February 12, 2026 09:12 AM
CORRECTION Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Minn. immigration operation to end, border czar announces
The immigration crackdown, which spanned Minneapolis and St. Paul, resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and extensive protests
February 12, 2026 10:14 AM
LAPD HQ
Drones
After 3,000 flights, LAPD moves to scale DFR program citywide
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to approve putting a $2.1 million donation toward the purchase of 24 drones, docking stations and other equipment
February 11, 2026 04:39 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-12 101937.png
Social Media
Tenn. PD jabs at officer, releases video of porch tumble: ‘Rapid tactical descent’
“No porches were harmed in the making of this incident. Sgt. Bennett’s dignity is currently under review,” the Monterey Police Department captioned the video post
February 12, 2026 11:26 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Slate Solutions_BATCH 4_43.jpg
Ballistic Shields
Slate Solutions expands tactical carrier lineup with the DTX Tactical Carrier
The DTX Tactical Carrier was designed to function as a scalable armor platform, supporting front, back, and side armor coverage in a streamlined, duty-ready configuration
February 11, 2026 03:49 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com