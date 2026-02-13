BWC: Man runs at Nev. officers swinging tow chain before fatal OIS

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and an officer injured, My News 4.

Officers responded to the Wells Avenue bridge around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 following multiple 911 calls regarding the welfare of a man walking along the roadside. The incident began as a welfare check and escalated after a prolonged interaction, according to the report.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Bodycam footage shows officers speaking with the suspect for over 20 minutes, urging him to move away from the bridge’s edge. Police said the suspect, who was known to carry a pocket knife, refused repeated commands to disarm.

The man told officers that if they approached him or came up behind him, it would be “bad news” for them.

He eventually lunged toward officers with his hands in his pockets, then pulled out a metal tow-style chain and charged. Officers opened fire, striking the man multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.

One officer was struck by a bullet during the incident but was protected by a ballistic vest and later released from the hospital, according to the report.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as is standard protocol.