PatrolEyes unveils the FLEX: Compact 180° Rotating Lens 4K Body Camera

PRESS RELEASE

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes has announced the release of its newest compact field ready recording solution, the FLEX rotating lens body camera. Designed for professionals who require adaptable, high-quality video in any environment, the FLEX delivers a blend of portability, ruggedness, and advanced imaging performance in one of the smallest platforms to date.

The FLEX uses a fully rotating 180 degree lens with a wide 150 degree field of view, giving users exceptional flexibility when capturing footage. It records in true 4K Ultra HD, preserving important details for law enforcement, private security, investigations, or field documentation. Its compact, light weight design makes it comfortable to wear while remaining unobtrusive during close contact operations.

PatrolEyes

Connectivity is another highlight of the FLEX. The device includes built-in Wi-Fi for instant access to live view, camera controls, and file management through the companion mobile app, allowing the user to review or share footage without returning to a workstation. The FLEX also supports long-duration recording with its rechargeable battery, the ability to record while powered, and expandable storage up to 256GB, providing reliable coverage throughout extended assignments.

To accommodate varied mission requirements, the FLEX offers multiple mounting options including magnetic, clip style, strap based, and 1/4 inch threaded. This versatility lets the camera move effortlessly between patrol work, tactical use, event coverage, and mobile documentation. With its rotating lens, sharp 4K recording, and streamlined wireless features, the PatrolEyes FLEX delivers dependable and flexible performance in a compact form suited for professionals who need reliable footage at all times.