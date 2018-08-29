Kustom Signals announces the Eagle 3 has landed!

Lenexa, KS, August 27, 2018 - Kustom Signals, Inc. is excited to announce that the revolutionary new Eagle® 3 RADAR has been approved and is now listed on the NHTSA Conforming Product List (CPL). The CPL informs agencies that the Eagle 3 is available for purchase using Federal highway safety grant funds and that it meets or exceeds the technical specifications maintained by NHTSA.

The Eagle 3 outstanding features include:

Front and Rear Scan Mode for advanced target tracking (patent pending)

Color touch screen display with selectable color options

Faster processing provides greater targeting range and improved target acquisition

Wireless Vehicle Speed Sensing enables automatic mode switching and independent patrol speed verification (patent pending)

Remote control with new electronic tuning fork simplifies user testing requirements (patent pending)

Automated fork test method with mandatory option simplifies testing procedures (patent pending)

Certification notification with optional lock-out on expiration (patent pending)

DuraTrak™ indicators improve target tracking confidence (patented)

QuikTrak™ one button target tracking with lock (patented)

“As part of our ongoing 25th anniversary celebration of the Eagle RADAR brand name, Kustom Signals is excited to formally announce NHTSA’s CPL listing of the Eagle 3. This RADAR has unparalleled features and performance not available in any other dash mounted RADAR. Law Enforcement now has a better choice!” Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.MPDInc.com.