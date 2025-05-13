Sahuarita Police Department to become 1st in Pima County to deploy AI-powered police officer assistant

PRESS RELEASE

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) will become the first agency in Pima County to deploy an AI-powered police officer assistant, partnering with TRULEO, the most ethical, unbiased and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, to modernize operations and enhance officer support.

SPD will leverage TRULEO’s AI technology to implement voice-generated police reports, conduct 100% review of body-worn camera footage, and enable real-time queries of department policy, Arizona state statutes, and the department’s records management system (RMS). This comprehensive deployment marks a major step forward in the department’s commitment to innovation, officer wellness, overall agency productivity, and better outcomes for the community.

Through this partnership, SPD will also utilize TRULEO’s platform to automate positive reinforcement of exemplary officer performance and identify training opportunities, helping the department uphold the highest standards of service while improving operational efficiency.

“We are honored to partner with the Sahuarita Police Department and support their forward-thinking approach to policing,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and Co-Founder of TRULEO. “Chief Noland and his team are setting a powerful example by embracing AI technology to not only streamline workflows and reduce administrative burden but also invest in the ongoing development and wellness of their officers.”

Chief John Noland of the Sahuarita Police Department emphasized the impact of the new tools: “Deploying TRULEO’s AI-powered assistant is a strategic step toward ensuring our officers have the best resources to serve our community with professionalism and care. This technology will allow us to be more proactive in recognizing outstanding work and delivering the training and support our officers need to stay at the top of their profession.”

With staffing pressures and community expectations continuing to rise, SPD’s adoption of AI technology reflects a broader shift in law enforcement toward responsible innovation that strengthens officer preparedness, accountability, and community trust.

About TRULEO:

TRULEO is an AI-powered assistant that an officer speaks with to generate reports, increase knowledge of policy and laws, and provide automated coaching and recognition. TRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, proven to increase positive outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America, open-sourced, and is incorporated into the curriculum at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.