Snowflake-Taylor Police Department implements AI-powered police officer assistant

PRESS RELEASE

SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR, Az. — Snowflake-Taylor Police Department is partnering with TRULEO, an AI-Powered Police Officer assistant that helps with automating body-worn camera (BWC) review, coaching and recognition for officers, streamlines reporting, and increases knowledge of policy and laws.

TRULEO’s system will review 100% of the department’s BWC footage. Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting, and retention challenges. By automating the review process, TRULEO eases the burden of analyzing vast amounts of footage, eliminates supervisor bias, delivers actionable insights, and highlights officers who demonstrate exceptional professionalism.

In addition to BWC review, TRULEO’s AI-Powered Assistant acts as a virtual partner for officers in the field, offering advanced features such as voice-generated report narratives and real-time policy and records management system (RMS) queries. For reporting, the Assistant takes an officer’s spoken input and provides suggestions for improvements or compliance reminders. For field queries, officers can request information on policies, statutes, or call histories, receiving accurate and timely responses that enhance decision-making. The Assistant empowers officers to focus on what is most important—serving and protecting the community.

“We are excited to work with Snowflake-Taylor PD to provide technology that will assist with automating a lot of the department’s processes,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder TRULEO. “Our AI-powered police officer assistant will help officers with body camera review, voice-generated police reports, coaching, positive reinforcement, wellness, and more. We are confident this will lead to improved outcomes for their officers and the community members they serve.”

Snowflake-Taylor is committed to progressing and meeting the needs of the growing community. Chief Robert Martin had this to say about the partnership and what it means to the department. “As a police department, we are committed to the evolving needs of our growing community, and we embrace innovation as a tool for progress. By partnering with TRULEO and implementing cutting-edge AI solutions, we aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in our service. This investment ensures we remain at the forefront of public safety, delivering a safer, smarter future for all.”

“This investment ensures we remain at the forefront of public safety, delivering a safer, smarter future for all.”

To learn more about TRULEO and its innovative law enforcement technology, visit truleo.co.

About TRULEO:

TRULEO is an AI-powered assistant that an officer speaks with to generate reports, increase knowledge of policy and laws, and provide automated coaching and recognition.TRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, proven to increase positive outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America, open-sourced, and is incorporated into the curriculum at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.