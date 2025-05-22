Carbyne and AT&T launch APEX Continuity for uninterrupted 9-1-1 call handling for AT&T customers

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Carbyne, a global leader in cloud-native emergency communication, has joined with AT&T to launch APEX Continuity, an emergency backup solution that keeps 9-1-1 call handling operational during PSAP service disruptions. Carbyne has collaborated with AT&T to make APEX Continuity available to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) on AT&T ESInet. APEX Continuity delivers a reliable failover system to sustain emergency response operations without interruption.

When a PSAP experiences a network outage, cyberattack, system failure, or evacuation, APEX Continuity provides a fast failover solution, allowing 9-1-1 and Text-to-911 services to continue without interruption. Emergency telecommunicators can securely log into APEX Continuity to reroute and answer emergency calls. The solution can be deployed on laptops, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) PCs, and backup facilities, giving PSAPs the flexibility to operate from alternate locations.

“With the increasing frequency of natural disasters and cyber threats, PSAPs require a robust contingency plan,” said Chris Hill, Carbyne COO. “Through our collaboration with AT&T, APEX Continuity empowers public safety agencies to maintain uninterrupted emergency response capabilities, helping save lives when every second counts.”

“From FirstNet to AT&T ESINet, we are the only carrier that can provide end-to-end emergency communication solutions from call to car to crisis,” said Matt Walsh, AVP-FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. “By integrating Carbyne’s cloud-native technology with AT&T ESInet, we are providing PSAPs across the U.S. with reliable, scalable solutions that enhance their ability to respond to critical situations.”

For more information, visit https://carbyne.com/solutions/apex/continuity/.