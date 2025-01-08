CentralSquare acquires Blueline AI

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of Blueline AI, an artificial intelligence-based platform that augments routine tasks, such as body-worn camera transcriptions, police report narratives and search warrant routing. By reducing time-consuming administrative work, Blueline empowers law enforcement to focus more time on protecting and serving their communities.

“This marks the first step of our vision for a unified AI platform that will optimize all CentralSquare product offerings in the future,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, chief executive officer at CentralSquare. “By bringing Blueline into the CentralSquare ecosystem, we are equipping our customers with the power to simplify routine reporting and administrative tasks without sacrificing security or data integrity.”

Blueline AI — a company inspired by co-founder Lane Floyd’s father and grandfather, both career law enforcement officers — seeks to aid those who serve and protect by making paperwork and transcriptions less of a burden. Blueline platform is an AI engine that gives agencies complete control of their data in a secure environment while generating customizable templates and forms. Human review, editing, and approvals are integral to the engine’s workflow, and CJIS compliance, data integrity and security are never compromised.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than CentralSquare to help us continue this important work,” said Preston Willis co-founder of Blueline AI. “By making these processes more efficient, we’re helping officers spend less time behind desks and more time where they’re needed most — protecting and serving their communities.”

This acquisition strengthens CentralSquare’s mission to empower both public safety and public administration agencies with innovative solutions that enhance their ability to serve and protect their communities.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.