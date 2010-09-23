Burnsville Police Department is the First Minnesota Agency to Purchase New AXON/EVIDENCE.COM Platform

TASER to Provide Digital Evidence Capture and Management System

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc., announced the first sale of its revolutionary new evidence capture and management platform in the state of Minnesota. The AXON on-officer tactical computer records audio and visual evidence from the perspective of the officer, which is then transferred to EVIDENCE.COM where it is stored and managed.

“The AXON system provides the police officers view of what is occurring,” said Burnsville Police Chief Bob Hawkins. “It is cutting edge technology that will bolster our case preparation, reduce court costs and eliminate false accusations against our officers. This is revolutionary technology that we are extremely excited about.”

TASER will deliver AXON tactical computers and a SYNAPSE Evidence Transfer Manager (ETM) to Burnsville during the third quarter of 2010.

“This has been a cooperative effort with a very progressive law enforcement agency throughout an extensive test and evaluation program,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “A core mission of our company is to protect truth and this product reflects our commitment to provide innovative technologies that ensure accountability through the collection and protection of digital evidence. We know that AXON and EVIDENCE.COM will serve as powerful tools to protect truth at the Burnsville Police Department, the first law enforcement agency in the state of Minnesota to deploy this end to end digital evidence solution. Our technology will act as a force-multiplier by providing quick access to key evidence, reducing the review time of false complaints, and providing the community enhanced transparency. We anticipate that these efficiencies will ultimately save taxpayer dollars in the city of Burnsville.”

The AXON is an integrated audiovisual recording system comprised of a headcam, communications hub, and tactical computer worn by the officer. Audiovisual evidence acquired by AXON is then transferred to EVIDENCE.COM, a cloud-based data repository, using SYNAPSE ETM. Together these technologies provide a seamless, highly secure, and efficient process for gathering and managing high-quality evidence. This system allows public safety and legal professionals to access data quickly and easily without compromising its integrity. Learn more at www.EVIDENCE.COM.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., is the global leader in the development of technologies that Protect Life and Protect Truth. More than 15,500 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. TASER is committed to bringing advanced solutions to market, like TASER AXON and EVIDENCE.com - powerful evidence capturing and management platforms. Learn more about TASER International and its products at www.TASER.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.