Hospital Selects Federal Signal Critical Communications System for Communications Technology

SmartMSG system to enable medical facility communications interoperability

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Federal Signal Corporation’s Safety and Security Systems Group, a leader in advancing security and well-being, announced today that Crittenden Regional Hospital in West Memphis, Arkansas, has deployed its Federal Signal SmartMSG critical communications system to enable interoperable first responder communications and urgent notification.

“Crittenden Regional needed advanced interoperability technology to meet the challenges of complex emergencies that cross various organizational boundaries,” said Roy Rogers, manager of information technology at Crittenden Regional. “This Federal Signal critical communications system pairs instant interoperability with urgent notification to bring our first responders together easily and quickly in minutes.”

The Federal Signal SmartMSG system provides first responders with a comprehensive interoperability solution to enable emergency alert notification and live communication across virtually any device, including 2-way radios, phones, computers, pagers, public and industrial warning systems, sirens and more. Disparate radio systems can be bridged by docking radios into the mobile command and control unit or stationary unit. With the Federal Signal SmartMSG system, communications equipment is linked to enable various entities to work together seamlessly during emergency incidents and planned events.

The system also provides distributed instant messaging architecture that features instant scalability, redundancy and automated fail-over in support of thousands of users across hundreds of servers. Fully integrated alert notification reaches PCs, wireless handheld devices like pocket PCs, PDAs and cellular phones, along with landline phones, pagers, video enabled devices and radios. The Federal Signal SmartMSG system offers secure and encrypted communication for alert notifications, voice-over-IP (VoIP) communication, radio linked talk groups and two-way text or voice communication.

“In the event of a health, HazMat, fire or police-related incident, the SmartMSG system will enable Crittenden Regional to quickly and easily notify medical first responders regardless of communications device,” said Michael K. Wons, vice president of Federal Signal’s Public Safety Systems Division. “Crittenden Regional is setting the pace for first responder interoperability. We’re excited to enable their medical first responders to connect, communicate and collaborate to protect people every day in their community.”

The Codespear-enabled Federal Signal SmartMSG critical communications system is part of the Federal Signal Public Safety Systems interoperability platform.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in advancing security and well-being for communities and workplaces around the world. The Company designs and manufactures a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and airport customers. Federal Signal’s portfolio of trusted, high-priority products include Bronto aerial devices, Elgin and Ravo street sweepers, E-ONE fire apparatus, Federal Signal safety and security systems, Guzzler industrial vacuums, Jetstream waterblasters and Vactor sewer cleaners. In addition, the company operates consumable industrial tooling businesses. Federal Signal was founded in 1901 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. http://www.federalsignal.com/

About Crittenden Regional Hospital

Crittenden Regional Hospital is a JCAHO accredited 152-bed acute care facility, with a long history of responding to the requests of the region. Today Crittenden Regional offers a wide variety of healthcare services from emergency medicine to home healthcare. Too, it is continuously expanding services to meet the needs of the communities it serves. Crittenden Regional serves the citizens of eastern Arkansas living in the counties of Crittenden, Mississippi, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, Cross, Poinsett and Shelby County, Tennessee.

