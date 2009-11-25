TASER AXON Used to Clear Police Officer in Fatal Shooting of Gun-wielding Man

TASER AXON and EVIDENCE.com were critical components to the exoneration of a Ft. Smith, AR officer involved in fatal shooting on November 11th. Officer Brandon Davis, wearing a TASER AXON as part of the Ft. Smith Police Department’s pilot program, recorded clear audio and video evidence of the events leading up to and after the shooting. Sebastian County Prosecutor Daniel Shue then reviewed the unedited video of the event that had been securely uploaded to EVIDENCE.com and determined that Officer Davis acted appropriately in the situation.

The video clearly demonstrates that the victim aimed a pistol at the officers responding to a 911 call for domestic abuse and terroristic threats. It captures the officer’s conversation with the man’s wife who made the 911 call and let officers into the house. Officer Davis then ordered the victim to drop the gun at least nine times, commands which were ignored, before shooting the victim.

The use of TASER technology in this tragic incident provided investigators with irrefutable evidence of what actually transpired at the scene. Prosecutor Shue credits TASER AXON and EVIDENCE.com for quickly and definitively resolving any doubts regarding the officer’s actions. He says “Clearly this technology is not just a step forward it is a quantum leap as far as an investigative tool.”

KSFM News

http://www.kfsm.com/news/kfsm-news-rv-taser-technology-axon-camera-berry,0,396036.story