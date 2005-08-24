APCO RELEASES MOST EXTENSIVE STUDY EVER OF 9-1-1 PUBLIC SAFETY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2005, Denver, CO - The Association of Public-Safety

Communications Officials (APCO) International released yesterday the

Project RETAINS study on communications center staffing. The APCO

International Project RETAINS (Responsive Efforts To Address Integral Needs

In Staffing) tool kit was released at the APCO International 71st Annual

Conference and Exposition in Denver, Colo.

The 9-1-1 call takers and law enforcement, fire-rescue and emergency

medical service (EMS) dispatchers and their supervisors are the nation’s

first of the First Responders and among the most unsung of the nation’s

unsung public safety heroes. Everyday across America, personnel in public

safety communications centers, staffed with as few as two and as many as

more then 100, stand ready to assist citizens in their time of emergency.

More then 300,000 times a day, citizens call 9-1-1 and are dealt with by

communications center personnel. This profession has historically been one

that experiences high personnel turnover rates and frequent vacancies.

“This often life-saving work is wonderfully rewarding, but carries with it

the awesome responsibility of making split-second decisions in a time-

critical,

error-free environment, while being empathic to citizens that are often in

highly emotional, life threatening and distraught situations,” APCO

International President Greg Ballentine said.

The APCO International Project RETAINS tool kit is the product of the most

extensive, in-depth research ever conducted of the issues impacting the

recruitment, hiring, processing, training and retention of personnel in

9-1-1 public safety communications centers. The tools are designed to

assist communications center managers, human resource and management and

budget department personnel, police chiefs, sheriffs, fire chiefs and

elected officials, in addressing the challenges associated with hiring and

retaining qualified personnel for this vitally important position.

“On behalf of the APCO Project RETAINS Team and the staff of the University

of Denver/Denver Research Institute, it has been our privilege and honor to

address this issue,” APCO International Project RETAINS Chair Steve Souder

said. “We did so with a high sense of commitment to our 9-1-1 public

safety communications colleagues, the agencies and jurisdictions in which

they work, and the citizens they serve.”

