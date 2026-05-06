Mass. trooper killed in crash with wrong-way driver

By Charlie McKenna

masslive.com

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper hit by a wrong-way driver on Wednesday morning died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital, the agency confirmed in a brief statement.

The crash occurred on Route 1 in Lynnfield at about 2 a.m. when a driver traveling south in the northbound lanes struck a State Police cruiser, according to a department spokesperson. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a subsequent statement, the department confirmed the trooper died of his injuries.

“With the most profound sadness and deepest condolences to his family, classmates, and loved ones, the Massachusetts State Police can confirm that the Trooper struck in this morning’s wrong-way crash has succumbed to his injuries,” the statement reads.

Gov. Maura Healey said she was heartbroken by the “tragic death.”

“The Trooper was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver and put himself in harm’s way to protect others. This act of service and courage is what our State Police are called to do every day. They show up ready to face danger so the rest of us can be safe. Today, Massachusetts is mourning one of those heroes,” Healey said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Trooper’s family, loved ones, and with fellow members of the State Police during this incredibly difficult time.”

The trooper’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of his family. State Police said more details would be shared at a press briefing on Wednesday.

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