Cisco to Showcase Law Enforcement Use of Unified Computing System

Live IPTV Broadcast to Feature TASER International’s Deployment of Cisco UCS, Cisco Nexus and Virtualization to Offer Innovative Cloud-Based Video Evidence Service

SAN JOSE, CA -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host a live Internet TV broadcast and Q&A session featuring TASER International, the market leader in electronic control devices, which has deployed the Cisco Unified Computing System(TM) and Cisco Nexus(TM) switches as the technology foundation for a new cloud-based service it’s offering to law enforcement agencies. Called EVIDENCE.COM™, the new service is a virtual evidence warehouse, offering digital storage in a highly secure, easily accessible environment that allows law enforcement and legal professionals to quickly access key evidence, including video and audio data captured from an officer’s viewpoint.

Special guests for this show include:

Tom Smith, chairman of the board at TASER, who will discuss law enforcement agencies’ use of digital evidence, the stringent requirements for preserving evidence, and the company’s business goals and strategy to offer video evidence combined with its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, EVIDENCE.COM.

Yogesh Saini, senior vice president, Global Internet Services at TASER, will discuss EVIDENCE.COM as a new cloud service, the information technology requirements that led it to select Cisco Unified Computing System, TASER’s virtualization strategy, experiences with Cisco Unified Computing System and Cisco Nexus to date, business benefits, environmental sustainability benefits, and ROI.

When: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2009, 1-2 p.m. PST

Where: The broadcast can be accessed at the URL below. No registration required.

Go to this URL just prior to 1:00 p.m. PST and select “Play” to launch the live presentation:

http://tools.cisco.com/cmn/jsp/index.jsp?id=94757

Interviews: To schedule press interviews after the broadcast, please e-mail Lee Davis at leedavis@cisco.com, or dial (650) 868-3036.

